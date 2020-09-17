GBP/USD Current price: 1.2963
- EU Commission President’s von der Leyen said that a trade deal with the UK is still possible.
- The Bank of England left the monetary policy unchanged, mentioned negative rates.
- GBP/USD holding on to the positive ground but lacks follow-through.
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day with modest losses around 1.2960, although up from a daily low of 1.2864. The Pound got an unexpected boost from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said that she believes a trade deal with the UK was still possible despite the “distraction” caused by Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill, which helped the pair hit a daily high of 1.2998.
Meanwhile, the BOE announced its latest monetary policy decision. The MPC voted 9-0 to keep rates and QE unchanged, as expected. However, policymakers mentioned negative rates, which spurred some selling around Pound’s crosses. The UK will publish this Friday, August Retail Sales, seen up by 0.4% when compared to July.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair has a limited bullish potential, but chances of a downward move are even lower. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while below the 100 and 200 SMA, both converging around 1.3130. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain above their midlines but without directional strength.
Support levels: 1.2915 1.2860 1.2810
Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3050 1.3095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to pre-Fed levels
The EUR/USD pais ends Thursday trading around 1.1850, bouncing from a fresh September low of 1.1736. The dollar gave up its Fed-related gains.
AUD/USD stuck around 0.7300
The Aussie is still unable to attract speculative interest, holding on to the 0.7300 level. Bullish extension at doubt after encouraging local data failed to spur demand.
XAU/USD in no-man's land awaiting a catalyst
Investors pulled the bid in gold when the Federal Reserve disappointed on Wednesday when it decided to not add further stimulus to spur inflation nor support the economy.
Crypto market sentiment shifting in favor of bulls
Ethereum had a slight breakout above a triangle pattern on the daily chart, however, bulls need to see more continuation to fully confirm it. There is also some resistance at $390.7, but fundamental metrics show it’s not too strong.
Massive move in WTI as JMMC meeting proves pivotal
The OPEC+ JMMC panel agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December. This is big news as the market was waiting for the group to taper and for more oil supply to come back to the markets.