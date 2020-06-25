- GBP/USD witnessed a turnaround on Wednesday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
- Fresh coronavirus jitters, fears of transatlantic trade war underpinned the safe-haven USD.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2540-50 region amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. Worries about the ever-increasing number of new coronavirus cases overshadowed the optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This, in turn, triggered a fresh wave of risk-aversion trade and forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven greenback.
The British Pound was further pressured by reports that the US is considering tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany. Meanwhile, the already weaker risk sentiment deteriorated further after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a deeper recession in 2020 and a slower recovery in 2021. The IMF now expects the global output to contract by 4.9% in 2020 – 1.9% below -3% April forecast – and grow by 5.4% in 2021.
The pair dived nearly 130 pips intraday, reversing the previous day's positive move and snapping two consecutive days of winning streak. The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and held steady above the 1.2400 round-figure mark through the Asian session on Thursday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum on Thursday.
Later during the early North American session, a slew of important US macro data will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders. This, along with the final Q1 GDP report and Good Trade Balance figures might trigger some volatility.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair stalled this week’s goodish recovery move near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move. The mentioned hurdle coincides with a one-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to surpass the 1.2600 mark and test 23.6% Fibo. level near the 1.2645 region.
On the flip side, some follow-through weakness below the 1.2400 mark might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards weekly lows, around the 1.2335 area. The latter nears 61.8% Fibo. level, which if broken should pave additional weakness towards the 1.2300 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.2200 level en-route the next major support near the 1.2165-60 horizontal zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, under pressure. The surge in US coronavirus cases and IMF warnings are weighing on the market mood. The ECB minutes and a trio of US figures are eyed.
GBP/USD holds up above 1.24 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, holding up amid reports that the EU is ready to compromise in Brexit talks. The dollar remains bid amid rising US coronavirus cases.
Forex Today: Dollar dominates, gold shines as coronavirus rages in the US, triple data release eyed
The market mood is sour as COVID-19 statistics in the American south continue rising at an alarming rate. The dollar and gold are shining stocks and other currencies are down. A triple release of US economic figures and coronavirus data are eyed.
Gold: Bulls cheer trade wars, virus woes around $1,765
Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,760.85 to refresh intraday high. The yellow metal recently bounced off $1,760.85 following concerns suggesting escalations in the global trade wars. IMF again cuts global growth forecasts, coronavirus wave 2.0 brewing in the US.
WTI loses 1.0% in Asia amid broad risk-off mood
WTI registers multiple failures to cross $38.00, prints three-day losing streak. Trade war, fears of the coronavirus wave 2.0 join downbeat EIA inventories to disappoint energy buyers. Iran, Venezuela stay firm in countering US sanctions.