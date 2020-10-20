GBP/USD Forecast: Boris set to break the bull/bear balance with two decisions

- GBP/USD has been edging lower as the UK is currently refusing to resume Brexit talks.
- PM Johnson is set to decide on putting Manchester under stricter restrictions.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing a fierce battle between bulls and bears.
Construction works usually start with the basis – but with Brexit, things are different and the lack of progress is weighing on the pound.
The UK government said that talks with Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier were constructive, but there was still no basis to resume official negotiations. Barnier spoke with his British government David Frost on the phone, instead of coming to London. Michael Gove, a senior minister, accused Brussels of refusing to seriously engage in talks, only to learn that Barnier said the bloc was willing to intensify talks, including on legal texts.
Gove performed a U-turn on the dispatch box but the official British position remains that the EU first needs to make concessions. The neverending saga will have to end at the end of the year when the transition period expires. Until then, headlines are set to rock the pound. If Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to hold official talks, sterling could shine.
The PM has another urgent topic in his intray – dealing with coronavirus. Cases are rising rapidly across the UK, and Wales announced a strict lockdown. In England, Liverpool is under Tier Three limits and London under Tier Two. The fate of Greater Manchester is set to be decided later on Tuesday amid a clash between mayor Andy Burnham and the central government.
Johnson is on course to impose new rules – with or without consent. Apart from economic harm, the clash is costing the PM political capital. An orderly entry of Manchester into Tier Three would be better for sterling than ongoing bitterness.
UK COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly. Adjusting for population, infections are exceeding the US.
Source: FT
The next US coronavirus stimulus package is high on the agenda for markets – and optimism on this topic has been weighing on the safe-haven dollar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reported progress, but they have yet to agree on all the topics. Moreover, any bill would have to pass the Republican-controlled Senate, which is reluctant to approve significant spending.
President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden continue campaigning two weeks ahead of election day and two days ahead of their final debate. The former VP has a substantial lead while the race for the Senate is closer. Investors prefer a full Democratic sweep that would provide generous fiscal support and despite the potential market-unfriendly policy.
See 2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
GBP/USD Forecast
Pound/dollar is trading above the 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages but below the 50 SMA, and momentum has flipped back down. All in all, the picture is mixed amid the tight range trading.
Some support awaits at 1.2920, which is the daily low, followed by strong support at 1.2865, which is a double bottom. The next level to watch is 1.28.
Resistance is at 1.2975, which was a swing high twice in early October. It is followed by Monday's high of 1.3025, and then by 1.3080, the monthly peak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.