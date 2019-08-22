GBP/USD Forecast: Boris Johnson braces for the bad cop after getting a 30-day challenge

- GBP/USD has been trading steadily after a friendly Johnson-Merkel encounter.
- The UK PM now meets President Macron, which may offer a stricter stance.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is paining a mixed technical picture.
"Maybe we can find that solution in the next 30 days, why not?" – Those positive words by German Chancellor Angela Merkel have failed to lift the pound from its low trading range. Merkel seems to be playing the "good cop" while French President Emmanuel Macron is playing the "bad cop." And now, UK prime minister Boris Johnson faces an encounter with Macron in Paris.
In a friendly press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, the British and German leaders refrained from criticizing each other's Brexit stance. The quote above refers to the Irish backstop – the most controversial issue in the Brexit accord. Johnson responded by seizing the 30-day challenge and saying the "onus is on the UK" to offer a solution and expressed his usual optimism.
However, political commentators – and sterling traders – were unmoved. The EU has rejected every technological solution, and it is implausible that the UK may come up with a magic formula within 30 days – or 77 days left to Brexit.
Shortly before the Berlin Summit, an unnamed French official said that the baseline scenario now seems to be a no-deal Brexit. France has been taking a harder stance against the UK – and also pushed for the shorter extension.
Johnson speaks French and Macron is well-versed in English. They well-educated leaders may exchange niceties but are unlikely to find common ground on a solution.
Will the pound fall in response? The UK-EU disagreement is priced in, but surprising statements may rock currencies.
Political developments back in London are also of interest. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has summoned fellow opposition leaders to a meeting to discuss their options. The Liberal Democrats – a staunchly pro-Remain party – has significant differences with Corbyn and may be reluctant to vote him into 10 Downing Street. Moreover, rebel Conservative MPs are also hesitant. Parliament returns from the summer break on September 3rd, and the political drama is set to heighten.
On the other side of the pond, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes have shown a split central bank. Most members supported the July 31st decision to cut rates as a "mid-cycle adjustment." However, others rejected cutting rates, and a couple wanted a double-dose slash of 50 basis points.
The market reaction to the somewhat stale document was muted, as markets await a more significant event. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a highly-anticipated speech in Jackson Hole on Friday. Investors are eager to know if the bank will cut rates in September.
See FOMC Minutes: Dissension in the Ranks Raises Stakes for Powell at Jackson Hole
Overall, the Johnson-Macron meeting at the Élysée Palace and speculation about the Fed's next moves are set to dominate trading today.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD continues trading in the uptrend channel, but momentum has turned to the downside on the four-hour chart. The currency pair keeps struggling with the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages. All in all, the picture is mixed.
Support awaits at 1.2110, which is the daily low. More significantly, 1.2060 was Wednesday's trough, and it is followed up by 1.2040, the bottom last week. The 2019 low of 1.2015 is the next level to watch.
Resistance awaits at 1.2180 which capped cable earlier this week. The mid-August swing high of 1.2210 is next and is followed by 1.2250 – the post-crash peak dating to early this month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout
Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.