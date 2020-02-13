GBP/USD Forecast: Boris bulldozes Javid to make way for infrastructure spending, levels to watch

- Sunak will replace Javid as the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in a shock move.
- The government is expected to spend on infrastructure, relieving the BOE of stimulus needs.
- GBP/USD has advanced and is eyeing higher levels.
Fire all your advisers if you want to keep your job – that is the message that Prime Minister Boris Johnson conveyed to Sajid Javid, the now-former Chancellor of the Exchequer. The cabinet reshuffle was touted as a minuscule one, leaving all the top cabinet posts unchanged. However, after Johnson – presumably backed by adviser Dominic Cummings – laid down the gun, this rearrangement now includes a market-moving development. Javid refused to accept these conditions and resigned.
The PM reportedly wants to have more control over economic policy, especially infrastructure spending. Javid was seen as a more fiscally-conservative treasurer that would oppose substantial deficit spending.
Javid's departure makes way for Rishi Sunak, who held a more junior post. Sunak may pave the way to broader expenditure on roads, hospitals, and trains – including the controversial and budget-sinking HS2 scheme.
For pound traders, the potential spending spree that is the result of Javid's removal means that government is taking the initiative in stimulating the economy – relieving the Bank of England from the need to provide more accommodation. Under these circumstances, the pound has room to rise as prospects of a rate cut diminish. Moreover, incoming Governor Andrew Bailey may even opt to raise rates – following the current BOE guidance – if inflation edges up as a result of the government's splash.
This dramatic political development overshadows other factors such as Brexit concerns, coronavirus fears, and recent meager data.
Pound/dollar is now nearing 1.3050. What levels should traders watch?
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is trading at the highest since February, enjoying upside momentum on the four-hour chart while the Relative Strength Index is still below 70 – outside overbought conditions. The currency pair also surpassed the 100 Simple Moving Average on its way up.
The next level to watch is 1.3060, a high point from last week, just above the 200 SMA. It is followed by 1.3110, a level that temporarily held it down in late January. 1.3175 and 1.3210 are next.
Support awaits at 1.2990 and 1.2970 which both capped it earlier this week and then 1.2940, a temporary support line last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE.
EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion. US CPI revised higher.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.