GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish outlook as bearded Corbyn rises in the polls

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid several upbeat polls for Labour.
- Trade headlines and election speculation are set to move markets.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
"Jeremy Corbyn, PM" – that is a headline that many investors fear. While it has low chances, the probability of having the hard-left leader of the Labour Party in Downing Street has risen. The pound has responded with a drop. Bearded Corbyn is bringing the bears out.
Markets prefer Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives to win an absolute majority in the December 12 elections, which would then ratify the Brexit accord and enact market-friendly policies. Corbyn's massive £83 billion spending plans are keeping some investors awake at night.
Here are three recent polls that reflect a squeeze in the Tories' margin:
- A fresh poll from Kantar has shown a broad 11% gap in favor of the Conservatives, but seven points fewer than the firms's previous survey.
- Survation's latest poll reflects an 11-point lead as well, and here it is down by three points.
- ICM Research has shown a narrower seven-point gap, down from ten points.
Political analysts and traders are awaiting the "mother of all polls" – Yougov's Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification (MRP) survey. Back in 2017, this broad statistical exercise correctly foresaw the result – a hung parliament. While it failed to project the exact number of seats for each party, it was sufficiently accurate to raise expectations now.
YouGov's publication on Wednesday at 22:00 GMT may move the pound.
Beyond the elections
The US and China have reached a "consensus" for Phase One of the trade deal – but still, have differences in the rollback of tariffs. Markets have gotten used to optimistic comments and seem to shrug off the upbeat news. Investors may wait until the world's largest economies announce a defusion of the trade war before further buying.
The safe-haven dollar remains bid amid concerns that an agreement will fail to materialize.
Several US housing figures are on the agenda today, but the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence stands out. It may show an improvement in November, the month of Black Friday.
See Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy
Overall, election speculation is set to dominate trading today, with a minor influence from American developments.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD has dropped below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart but clings onto the 200 SMA. Momentum is to the downside.
Bears have the upper hand.
Cable may find support at the double-bottom of 1.2820, which supported the sterling in the past two weeks. Next, we find 1.2760, November's low. The next lines to watch are 1.2705 and 1.2655.
Resistance awaits at 1.2890, which was a low point last week, followed by the weekly high of 1.2915. Next, we find two peaks which are close by – 1.2970 and 1.2985.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."
USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data
10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily losses on Tuesday. Markets await fresh developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat.
US Dollar Index: Looks bid above 98.00. Targets the 98.50 region.
The index so far manages well to keep business in the upper end of the range and above the 98.00 mark.
Gold rebounds from 2-week lows, up little around $1460 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.