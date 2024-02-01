GBP/USD Forecast: A dovish BoE guidance could drag Pound Sterling lower toward 1.2600

- GBP/USD trades in negative territory nearly 1.2650 early Thursday.
- The BoE is forecast to maintain the bank rate at 5.25%.
- Markets will try to figure out whether the BoE will delay the policy pivot to the second half of the year.
After closing the second consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD continued to edge lower early Thursday and was last seen trading at around 1.2650. Although the technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term, the pair faces a two-way risk heading into the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements.
The US Dollar started to gather strength late Wednesday after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that he doesn't think that a rate reduction in March in the base case scenario. The Fed left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% as expected and the policy statement didn't make a reference to willingness to tighten policy further if needed.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|0.56%
|-0.25%
|0.31%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.45%
|-0.33%
|0.20%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|0.40%
|-0.38%
|0.13%
|-0.14%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.46%
|-0.33%
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|-0.52%
|-0.46%
|-0.35%
|-0.47%
|-0.79%
|-0.26%
|-0.46%
|JPY
|0.24%
|0.34%
|0.40%
|0.32%
|0.80%
|0.52%
|0.27%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.16%
|0.26%
|-0.54%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|0.52%
|-0.28%
|0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The BoE is widely expected to leave the key rate unchanged at 5.25%. Revised macroeconomic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could impact Pound Sterling's valuation in the second half of the day.
The latest data from the UK showed that inflation remained sticky at the end of the year while the economy performed better than expected lately, especially the private sector, with PMI surveys pointing to ongoing expansion in the business activity in January.
In case the BoE makes a dovish tweak to the section that read "further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures" in the policy statement, markets could start pricing in a rate cut in spring and trigger a selloff in Pound Sterling. If that sentence is left unchanged, this could provide a short-term boost to the currency and help GBP/USD push higher.
On the other hand, Bailey could refrain from giving any hints on the timing of a policy pivot and reiterate the data-dependent approach to policy. In this scenario, investors could focus on projections. If inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025 are revised significantly lower, Pound Sterling could struggle to find demand even if Bailey sounds neutral.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined to 40 and GBP/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles below the 100-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting a build-up of bearish momentum.
On the downside, 1.2650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate support. If GBP/USD starts using that level as resistance, 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next bearish target before 1.2540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
Looking north, strong resistance could be seen at 1.2700 (100-period SMA, 200-period SMA) before 1.2760 (static level) and 1.2780 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
