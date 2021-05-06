GDP in the UK last quarter, I just don't recollect. Inflation is another statistic I just don't know. How about stimulus, I don't know. On the vaccine front, again I just don't know. How about money supply or Interest rates, I don't have a clue.

To know and understand is to run data by entering one number at a time to fully comprehend GDP, Inflation, money supply, stimulus and vaccines without a guess or false assumptions to present and future conditions. No easy method exists except to devote 1 hour to GDP, 1 hour to Inflation. Then no mysteries exist however no interest prevails to know the data.

Sonia trades at 0.0509 and the Sonia Compound Index trades 101.3393. And this assists today's GBP? Not one iota of assistance.

GBP/USD

We're short 1.3971 and 1.3962 to target 1.3909. Then short 1.3899 to target 1.3848 and `1.3831.

Then long 1.3848 and 1,3831 to target 1.3852.

From 1.3971 to 1.3909 = 62 pips.

From 1.3899 to `1.3848 = 41 pips.

From 1.3899 to 1.3831 = 68 pips.

Most vital below 1.3852 and 1,3835 so says the BOE. Any price above or below long and short entry points represents free money and given freely by the BOE.