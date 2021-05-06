GDP in the UK last quarter, I just don't recollect. Inflation is another statistic I just don't know. How about stimulus, I don't know. On the vaccine front, again I just don't know. How about money supply or Interest rates, I don't have a clue.
To know and understand is to run data by entering one number at a time to fully comprehend GDP, Inflation, money supply, stimulus and vaccines without a guess or false assumptions to present and future conditions. No easy method exists except to devote 1 hour to GDP, 1 hour to Inflation. Then no mysteries exist however no interest prevails to know the data.
Sonia trades at 0.0509 and the Sonia Compound Index trades 101.3393. And this assists today's GBP? Not one iota of assistance.
GBP/USD
We're short 1.3971 and 1.3962 to target 1.3909. Then short 1.3899 to target 1.3848 and `1.3831.
Then long 1.3848 and 1,3831 to target 1.3852.
From 1.3971 to 1.3909 = 62 pips.
From 1.3899 to `1.3848 = 41 pips.
From 1.3899 to 1.3831 = 68 pips.
Most vital below 1.3852 and 1,3835 so says the BOE. Any price above or below long and short entry points represents free money and given freely by the BOE.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.