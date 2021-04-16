The analysis is based on Harmonic Elliott Wave and H.E.R (Harmonic Equilibrium Routing)
Daily outlook
(30 Minutes Chart)
if we look at 4-hours or daily chart we'll find out the price is on wave -b- of wave (iii).
i suppose the correction isn't completed yet, and we'll might see lower levels for the GBP/USD. as it's shown in the chart below, the correction is on wave (c), and wave -iii- of (c) has more way down.
-
1.38331 (MP): wave c is able to see the level then starts its down-trend. (node BS: Versa Cluster).
-
1.38159 (BP): price touched the level and might start wave c of iii from now. (node 2W: Pre-Cluster).
-
1.38653: if price breaks the level, the analysis will be failed.
This page doesn't provide any non-free services and all of the services and articles are free, financial markets have high level risk, and there is no guarantee for analysis that are published on the site, for further steps and having a better view over the markets, you have to learn and decide by your experiences. All of the articles are personal opinion.
