GBPUSD has been in a prolonged downtrend since the beginning of the year, plummeting to an all-time low of 1.0324 in mid-September. Although the pair has been in a recovery mode since then and lately crossed above its descending trendline, its advance failed to strengthen further, with the pair retracing back to its bearish pattern.
The short-term oscillators are currently indicating a cautiously bullish near-term tone. Specifically, the RSI is hovering slightly above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is softening above both zero and its red signal line. Moreover, the price action remains beyond the Ichimoku cloud, painting a broader bullish short-term picture.
To the upside, bullish actions could propel the price towards the recent resistance of 1.1645. Piercing through this region, the price could challenge the June support of 1.1763, which could now act as resistance. Even higher, the July peak of 1.2290 could curb any further advances before 1.2400 comes under examination.
Alternatively, should the positive momentum fade and the price reverses downwards, initial support could be met at 1.1260. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears might target 1.1060 before the spotlight turns to the October low of 1.0922. A violation of the latter could open the door for the all-time low of 1.0324.
Overall, GBPUSD appears to be losing steam after managing to break above its long-term restrictive trendline. Therefore, if the price falls again below the latter, the pair will most likely extend its downtrend, while a bounce to the upside could increase bulls’ bets for a sustained rebound.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.