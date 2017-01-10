GBP/USD analysis: steeper decline expected below 1.3340
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3398
The British Pound remained under pressure this past week, ending it against the greenback at 1.3398, as news coming from the UK on Friday were overall negative. BOE´s Governor Carney said that interest rate hikes in the future will be limited and gradual if they happen, pretty much freezing expectations of a change in the economic policy for this year. Also, UK's final Q2 GDP remained unchanged at 0.3% for the three months to June, but the year-on-year figure was downwardly revised to 1.5% from an initial estimate of 1.7%. In the meantime, Brexit negotiations are going nowhere: during the weekend EU Junker claimed that there will be no sufficient progress by the end of October "unless miracles would happen." The political uncertainty alongside with an on-hold BOE should limit Pound attempts to regain the upside. From a technical point of view the daily chart shows that the weekly decline stalled at the 61.8% retracement of the latest upward move, at 1.3340, now converging with the 50% retracement of the same rally and a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the same chart hold above their mid-lines, with the Momentum trying to recover ground, but the RSI maintaining its bearish slope, this last leaning the scale towards the downside. In the 4 hours chart, however, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the pair remained limited below a bearish 20 SMA for most of the week, but technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. A bearish acceleration through the 1.3340 support, should lead to a downward extension towards 1.3250 the next relevant static support.
Support levels: 1.3340 1.3300 1.3250
Resistance levels: 1.3410 1.3460 1.3510
View Live Chart for the GBP/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.