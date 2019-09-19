GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2532
- UK Retail Sales resulted worse than anticipated in August, BOE maintained the status quo.
- EU’s Juncker said backstop could be replaced, a deal reached by October 31st.
- GBP/USD firmly up on Brexit hopes, next bullish target at 1.2590.
The GBP/USD pair hit a fresh multi-week high in the US afternoon of 1.2560, getting a boost from comments from EU’s Juncker who said that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won´t be needed, adding that there could be a deal by the October deadline. The news gave a lift to Sterling, which earlier in the day fell to 1.2437. The UK released earlier in the day, August Retail Sales, which unexpectedly fell by 0.2% when compared to a month earlier, and increased by 2.7% YoY, less than the 2.9% expected. The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision, but was a non-event, as MPC decided to maintain the status quo as expected, amid Brexit uncertainty.
Regarding Brexit, the Supreme Court completed the three-day hearing on whether PM Johnson’s decision to suspend the Parliament was lawful. The court will release its decision on the matter early next week. Johnson challenged the court, as he didn’t rule out proroguing the Parliament again if needed. Later in the day, he reported “progress” in talks with the EU, although without providing any detail. The BOE will release its Q3 Quarterly Bulletin this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish in the short-term, having extended its recovery beyond bullish moving averages in the 4 hours chart, after repeatedly finding buyers around the 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have resumed their advances, heading north at fresh weekly highs and near overbought readings. The pair has a strong static resistance area around 1.2590, the next probable bullish target.
Support levels: 1.2500 1.2460 1.2420
Resistance levels: 1.2590 1.2625 1.2660
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats, holds on to modest intraday gains
Having spent the day within familiar levels, the EUR/USD pair is once again retreating from the 1.1070/80 resistance area. Dollar in better shape against most major rivals after post-Fed’s correction.
GBP/USD above 1.2500 as Juncker says there could be a deal by October 31
EU’s Juncker said that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won´t be needed, adding that there could be a deal by the October deadline. GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week highs in the 1.2530 region.
USD/JPY stays in negative territory near 108 despite rising US stocks
The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since early August at 108.48 during the American trading hours on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve refrained from giving any hints regarding the next policy move despite announcing a 25 basis points rate cut.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.