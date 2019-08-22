GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2258
- German Chancellor Merkel said that a solution to the Irish backstop could be found within 30 days.
- French President Macron insisted on keeping the Withdrawal Agreement as it is.
- GBP/USD to retain the bullish tone as long as above 1.2220.
The GBP/USD pair up roared to hit a 3-week high of 1.2272 to settle by the end of the day at around 1.2250, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that they could work on finding a backstop solution by October 31. The encouraging headline overshadowed discouraging comments from French President Macron and discouraging data. UK PM Boris Johnson met Macron, who in polite terms reiterated that he respects the UK’s decision to leave the EU, but he also needs to stand for the integrity of the single market. About the Irish backstop, Macron said that is the “protector of stability in Ireland” and therefore can’t be touched, adding that they won’t find a new Withdrawal Agreement in the next month. The UK saw the release of the CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales, which collapsed to -49%. The UK won’t release any relevant figure this Friday, with the focus on comments from central bankers within the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holding on to gains, trading above the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily decline at around 1.2220 now the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has soared past its 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA maintains a bearish slope, now converging with the 50% retracement of the same decline at around 1.2385 reinforcing the static resistance level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have lost strength upward after reaching overbought levels. A key inflection point comes at 1.2350, the 61.8% retracement of the same daily slump.
Support levels: 1.2220 1.2175 1.2120
Resistance levels: 1.2285 1.2310 1.2350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
