GBP/USD analysis: Brexit developments and UK GDP take center stage
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3189
Despite ending the week in the red against the greenback, the Pound posted a nice come back on Friday, ending the day some 100 pips above its daily low, at 1.3189. Increased dollar's demand coupled with poor UK data and Brexit jitters to send the pair lower during these last few days, but the pair bounced on the last day of it after UK's PM Theresa May and the EU Commission agreed to speed up negotiations. Boosting the pair were comments from PM May, who said that the kingdom is ready to honor the financial commitment made to the EU at a joint press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The UK will release its Q3 preliminary GDP this week, expected at 0.3%. Any divergence from such number will be a big motor for the Pound. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the recovery was not enough to change the latest negative bias, as the pair continues developing below a sharply bearish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators hold below their mid-lines, although with no clear directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a neutral stance, trading a couple of pips above the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run and a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned flat around their mid-lines.
Support levels: 1.3145 1.3090 1.3050
Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3260 1.3300
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.