GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2656
- UK PM May expected to resign Friday.
- GBP/USD unable to recover despite broad dollar's weakness.
The Pound kept suffering from attempts to outs PM May, falling vs. the greenback to 1.2604, a level that was last seen in January. On Wednesday, the Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom stepped down spurring concerns that other UK ministers will follow her lead. The Brexit withdrawal bill that PM May was supposed to present this Friday won't be published or debated until early June. The 1922 Committee met late Thursday but failed to agree on a rule change which would allow to outs PM May. However, the treasurer of the Committee, Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said that they will allow a new no-confidence vote in the PM if she doesn't announce her resignation by Friday. Meanwhile, PM May is having frantic meetings with cabinet members to "hear about their concerns on the bill," with her spokesman repeating that she remains focused on delivering Brexit. The UK will release April Retail Sales this Friday, seen down monthly basis by 0.3%.
The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.2660 maintaining the short-term negative tone, as, despite broad dollar's weakness, the Brexit chaos keeps the Sterling away from the market's favor. In the 4 hours chart, the intraday advance stalled below a bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator retreated sharply after nearing its mid-line and the RSI loses upward strength, now at around 39, all of which indicates that bearish interest dominates the pair.
Support levels: 1.2640 1.2605 1.2570
Resistance levels: 1.2680 1.2715 1.2750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low
The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.