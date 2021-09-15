The GBP/NZD is still bullish and today we could see a breakout.

1.9480 is the breakout point of the bullish pattern where we might expect a continuation move. Yesterday, the market was slower but today we see another attempt for bulls to push the price further up. We can expect a bullish continuation move if the price closes above 1.9526 on a daily basis. The target is 1.9665.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

