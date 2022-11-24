Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBP/JPY daily chart.
EUR/USD marches toward 1.0450 ahead of German IFO, ECB minutes
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0450 in early European trading. The US Dollar licks its dovish Fed minutes-inflicted wounds amid light trading on Thanksgiving Day and weaker US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to German IFO and ECB minutes.
GBP/USD pokes three-month high around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar, Brexit, BOE talks in focus
GBP/USD cheers broad US Dollar weakness to refresh multi-day top. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Fed Minutes propelled pivot talks and joined downbeat US statistics to weigh on the USD.
Gold: Bull flag and dovish Fed pivot open doors toward $1,787 Premium
Gold price is rejoicing fresh bids above the $1,750 psychological level in what seems to be another down day for the USD. Investors are likely to hold the recent upside in Gold price amid holiday-thinned light trading conditions on account of Thanksgiving Day in the United States this Thursday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
European sentiment improves, but recessions unavoidable
Eurozone and U.K. purchasing manager indices were better than expected in November, but remain in contraction territory. While the upside surprise signals the magnitude of economic contraction may not be as severe as initially expected in Q4-2022, we still believe recessions in the Eurozone and U.K. are imminent.