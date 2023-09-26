GBP/JPY consolidates above 180.78: A prelude to further decline or a continuation of the bullish trend?

The GBP/JPY currency pair appears to be undergoing a consolidation phase, maintaining a holding position above a temporary low of 180.78. The intraday bias continues to linger in a neutral stance, predicting a possibility of further decline with the resistance level stationed unwavering at 183.34.
Short-term perspective
In the context of a more immediate forecast, the market expects that a breach below 180.78 would ignite a reversion, continuing the descent from 186.75 and directing the pair towards the next significant support level stationed at 176.29.
Macro perspective
When we approach the pair’s performance from a broader perspective, the decline starting from 186.75 is interpreted as a mere correction in the prevailing trend. The broader outlook remains optimistic regarding the continuation of the larger uptrend originating from 123.94 (2020 low), as long as the pair sustains above the critical support at 176.29.
Potential developments
-
A successful surge past 186.75 could potentially unlock the gateway towards targeting 195.86, the high from 2015, marking a significant bullish advancement.
-
However, a definitive breach below 176.29 would signal a confirmation of medium-term topping, leading to more extensive and profound consolidation phases.
Trading strategies
For those inclined towards a cautious approach, observing the pair’s movement for a clear breakout or breakdown before entering the market could be beneficial.
-
For Bulls: Aiming for entries post a firm break above 183.34, eyeing 186.75 and potentially the 2015 high of 195.86, can be considered, while maintaining a tight stop-loss below the recent low.
-
For Bears: A strategic entry would be post a decisive break below 180.78, targeting 176.29 with a stop-loss above the most recent high, ensuring risk management.
Risk management
Investors are advised to adopt stringent risk management strategies, adjusting their leverage and placing stop-loss orders to guard against potential reversals. Market participants should also stay attuned to geopolitical developments and macroeconomic releases, considering their substantial impact on currency pair movements.
Concluding thoughts
The GBP/JPY is caught in a dance of consolidation, with an inclination towards further decline in the short-term landscape. However, the macro view holds the belief in the continuation of the larger uptrend from 123.94. Trading strategies should be approached with a degree of caution, taking into consideration the potential breakouts and consolidations that may unfold, aligning actions with both immediate and overarching market narratives.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
