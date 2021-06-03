The GBP/JPY is in uptrend. I expect buying the dips scenario.
The price has made a bounce from the D L5 level and it is expected to continue up. There is the POC zone around 50.0 fib. 154.99-155.15 is where we could expect the price reaction. Targets are 155.84 and 156.05. Watch for buying the dips as the price is bullish.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
