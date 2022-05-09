Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals.

I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at Brent Crude (UKOil), USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP.

GBP is again being affected by the market’s confidence in the UK government and the latest elections have not helped.

For the first time in history, a separatist government has won the election in Northern Ireland and many Conservative councils have fallen to the Labour Party.

Even though the Bank of England raised Interest Rates last week, they issued a grim picture of economic growth.

Investors and traders will be watching Manufacturing Production and GDP figures this week.

USD is stronger again based on last week’s good Non-Farm Payrolls data.

USDJPY is trying to break resistance above 131 and many analysts are now talking about EURUSD parity.

To see EURUSD at $1, we need to open the monthly chart and look back to 2002, 20 years ago.

We see Brent Crude climbing steadily again but watch out for more news on European sanctions against Gas and Oil from Russia.