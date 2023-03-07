Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
Price
GBPAUD last price was £ 1.79953 .
Trend analysis
In the short term GBPAUD has been accelerating higher. In the long term GBPAUD has been accelerating higher.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the GBPAUD price increased 13 days and decreased 7 days. For every up day, there were 0.54 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3728% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2309%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 3.26% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.163% percent.
Trade Idea
With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The Trade Idea
Buy £ 571,275 GBP, or 5.71 lots of GBPAUD, take profit at £ 1.8049 level with 25.06% odds for a £ 1,704 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.7964 with 50.0% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through O/N time horizon
Intraday predictions
GBP/AUD trend analysis
GBP/AUD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPAUD, is £ 1.790358, and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.808702. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that £ 1.7964 could trade and that £ 1.8049 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
