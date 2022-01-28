"While we might not be at the end of the correction in US markets, it looks like a fresh one has started in Europe, where heavy losses predominate across stock markets as the week winds down.”
Wall Street steady after a tough month
Trading in the US this afternoon has been characterised by a series of dramatic, short-term swings that illustrate perfectly the tussle going on between buyers and sellers. It looks like neither side has the strength to prevail at present, and both have valid reasons for their views. The latter is reinforced by the hawkish Fed that emerged on Wednesday during the post-meeting press conference, while the latter is buttressed by the tempting bargains on offer among indices and stocks that have fallen sharply so far this month.”
Europe takes its turn to fall sharply
“Earlier in the week European markets seemed broadly immune to the losses in the US but that is changing as the Dax and FTSE 100 both fall sharply. This sign of broadening selling does not bode well for those that hope a bounce can develop once January is out of the way, and suggests that concerns about inflation and rising rates will hit the European financial markets once more. A shift in ECB rhetoric next week could put further pressure on continental European stocks.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, holds near 1.1150 after US data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150 in the early American session on Friday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the US. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Core PCE Price Index rose to 4.9% on a yearly basis in December from 4.7% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 4.8%.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 on mixed US data
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains slightly above 1.3400 on Friday as the dollar rally loses steam. The data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.9% in December. On a negative note, Personal Spending contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold recovers modestly after US data, stays below $1,800
Gold managed to stage a rebound from the multi-week low it set below $1,780 but continues to trade deep in the red near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1% on the day after US data, limiting XAU/USD's recovery.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin has experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed's decision was announced. As losses have extended and BTC has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding Bitcoin being in a bear market have increased.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.