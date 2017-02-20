Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EUR/USD pair has started forming the fifth descending wave with the target at 1.0500. Possibly, today the price may complete the first part of this wave at 1.0592. Later, in our opinion, the market may be corrected towards 1.0638 and then continue falling.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBP/USD pair is falling towards 1.2344. After that, the instrument may start moving upwards to reach 1.2463.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USD/CHF pair is forming the fifth ascending wave with the target at 1.0133. Possibly, today the price may complete the first part of this wave at 1.0045. Later, in our opinion, the market may be corrected towards 1.0000 and then continue growing to reach the above-mentioned target.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Being under pressure, the USD/JPY pair is moving upwards. Possibly, the price may reach 115.30.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUD/USD pair is forming the first descending impulse towards 0.7630. After reaching this level, the instrument may grow with the target at 0.7680. Later, in our opinion, the market may continue falling to reach 0.7500.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The USD/RUB pair is growing towards 58.73. In fact, the market is expected to start a new correction.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After the market opening, Gold is expected to fall towards 1230. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 1236 and then continue moving downwards with the target at 1214.

BRENT

Brent is growing towards 56.60. Later, in our opinion, the market may start another decline to reach 54.00.