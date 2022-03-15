EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is growing towards 1.0990 and may later form a new descending structure to reach 1.0880. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the first target at 1.1125.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3000 and forming a new consolidation range above this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the upside. Today, the pair may continue trading upwards with the first target at 1.3111.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending wave at 118.40, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 117.60. If later the price breaks this level as well, the market may continue trading downwards with the first target at 116.82.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9393 and formed a new consolidation range below this level, USDCHF is expected to break it to the downside and reach 0.9323. After that, the instrument may correct towards 0.9360 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.9250.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 0.7366, AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7150 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending impulse with the target at 0.7070; if to the upside – start a new growth towards 0.7257 and then resume falling to reach the above-mentioned target.
Brent
Brent continues the correction towards 101.10. Possibly, today the asset may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 120.80. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 112.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1950.50; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the metal may break the range to the upside and start a new growth with the target at 2015.50. Later, the market may break the latter level and then continue growing to reach 2093.30. On the other hand, if the asset breaks the ranger to the downside, the instrument may continue the correction with the target at 1850.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has formed a new consolidation range around 4200.0; right now, it is trading to break this level to the downside and reach 4070.0. Later, the market may start a new growth with the first target at 4333.3.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.