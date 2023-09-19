Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a wave of growth to 1.0697. At the moment, the market is consolidating under this level. The consolidation range might extend to 1.0700. Next, a decline to 1.0655 could happen. And a breakout of this level could open the potential for a wave to 1.0608. After the price reaches this level, an impulse of growth to 1.0760 is expected. This is the first target of correction.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2370 and a correction to 1.2409. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of decline to 1.2364 is expected. The range could extend to 1.2340. After the price reaches it, an impulse of growth to 1.2444 might develop. This is the first target of correction.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed a wave of growth to 147.94 and a correction to 147.50. A link of growth to 148.02 could develop today. After the price reaches this level, an impulse of decline to 146.96 could follow. This is the first target of correction.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.8981. Today a consolidation range is forming under this level. A link of decline to 0.8947 is expected. Next, a link of growth to 0.8982 could form. After this level is reached, an impulse of decline is expected. This is the first target of correction.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6417 and a correction to 0.6446. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6417. A downward breakout of this level could open the potential for a declining wave to 0.6388. Upon reaching this level, a link of correction to 0.6410 (with a test from below) could follow. Next, a decline to 0.6362 might happen.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of correction to 92.15. Today a wave of growth to 96.30 could develop. Upon reaching this level, the price might form a link of decline to 94.15 (with a test from above), followed by a rise to 97.11. This is a local target. Next, a link of correction to 89.40 is not excluded.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a new link of correction to 1934.34. A wave of decline to 1910.40 is expected today, from where the trend might continue to 1900.00.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4444.0 and a correction to 4468.4. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards to 4420.5 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4468.4 might form (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 4389.0. This is a local target.

S&P 500

EUR/USD remains sideways below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone

EUR/USD remains sideways below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone

EUR/USD is keeping its range below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. A downward revision to the Eurozone final inflation data and dovish ECB-speak cap the pair's upside while the US Dollar remains subdued ahead of the US housing data. 

GBP/USD consolidates near five-month lows sub-1.2400

GBP/USD consolidates near five-month lows sub-1.2400

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, consolidating near five-month lows in the European session on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision. 

Gold price capitalizes on strong bets over Fed steady interest rate policy

Gold price capitalizes on strong bets over Fed steady interest rate policy

Gold price extends winning spell as investors see the Fed keeping interest rates on hold. The Fed is expected to announce an unchanged interest rate decision amid falling inflation and upbeat economic prospects.

XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action

XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action

XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.

Price action all about central bank event risk positioning

Price action all about central bank event risk positioning

What we have seen has been mild selling of the US Dollar and consolidation in US equities. A lot of this can be attributed to market positioning into a heavier calendar from tomorrow through the remainder of the week.

