EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a wave of growth to 1.0697. At the moment, the market is consolidating under this level. The consolidation range might extend to 1.0700. Next, a decline to 1.0655 could happen. And a breakout of this level could open the potential for a wave to 1.0608. After the price reaches this level, an impulse of growth to 1.0760 is expected. This is the first target of correction.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2370 and a correction to 1.2409. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A link of decline to 1.2364 is expected. The range could extend to 1.2340. After the price reaches it, an impulse of growth to 1.2444 might develop. This is the first target of correction.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed a wave of growth to 147.94 and a correction to 147.50. A link of growth to 148.02 could develop today. After the price reaches this level, an impulse of decline to 146.96 could follow. This is the first target of correction.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.8981. Today a consolidation range is forming under this level. A link of decline to 0.8947 is expected. Next, a link of growth to 0.8982 could form. After this level is reached, an impulse of decline is expected. This is the first target of correction.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6417 and a correction to 0.6446. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6417. A downward breakout of this level could open the potential for a declining wave to 0.6388. Upon reaching this level, a link of correction to 0.6410 (with a test from below) could follow. Next, a decline to 0.6362 might happen.

Brent

Brent has completed a wave of correction to 92.15. Today a wave of growth to 96.30 could develop. Upon reaching this level, the price might form a link of decline to 94.15 (with a test from above), followed by a rise to 97.11. This is a local target. Next, a link of correction to 89.40 is not excluded.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a new link of correction to 1934.34. A wave of decline to 1910.40 is expected today, from where the trend might continue to 1900.00.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed an impulse of decline to 4444.0 and a correction to 4468.4. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards to 4420.5 is expected. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4468.4 might form (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 4389.0. This is a local target.