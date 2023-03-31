EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 1.0925. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, we expect a wave of decline to 1.0870. And if this level also breaks downwards, a pathway for a structure to 1.0820 could open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2420. A structure of decline to 1.2355 could form today, followed by growth to 1.2388. Then we expect a decline to 1.2320, from where a structure to 1.2293 could develop.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 133.46. A link of decline 131.77 could form today. Then growth to 133.75 and a drop to 131.77 could follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9113. Growth to 0.9167 is expected today. After the price reaches this level, a new structure of growth to 0.9111 could develop. Then the price could grow to 0.9167, from where a wave to 0.9222 could follow.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.6736. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6696. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6715 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6680 could follow, from where the wave could decline to 0.6660. The target is first.
Brent
Brent has completed a link of growth to 78.50. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the price could reach 79.60, from where it could grow further to 79.80. Next, a decline to 78.50 could follow. And after the quotes reach this level, they could rise to 80.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1984.08. The market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect a decline to 1970.70. And if the price breaks this level as well, the wave could continue to 1955.50.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4066.9. A link of decline to 4040.0 could form today, followed by growth to 4071.0. And after the price reaches this level, a correction to 4013.0 could start.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 on Friday. The data published by Eurostat showed on Friday that the annual HICP declined to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February, compared to the market expectation of 7.1%. Investors now await PCE inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2400 ahead of US PCE data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, consolidating its retreat from two-month highs at 1.2423 in the European session. The pair is weighed down by the mixed UK economic data and the US Dollar comeback. Focus now remains on the US PCE data.
Gold stalls after Fed officials signal more hikes may be needed
Gold price (XAU/USD) stalls after early gains on Friday, exchanging hands in the $1,970-80 range in the European Session, after the release of poorer-than-expected US data provided the safe-haven with a bid.
Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Bad news for the Dollar, good news for the Fed? Premium
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is expected to stay at 4.7% YoY. Easing inflation would be welcome news for the Fed, but not for Dollar bulls.