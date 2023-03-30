EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0844. Extension of the range to the level of 1.0870 is not excluded. Next, we expect a decline to 1.0820, followed by a link of growth to 1.0844. After the price reaches this level, it could drop to 1.0800. And after this level breaks, the price could develop a structure of growth to 1.0770. The target is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2316. We expect a link of decline to 1.2277 to develop. Then the price could grow to 1.2316 and drop to 1.2244. The target is local.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 132.60. A link of decline to 131.77 is not excluded, followed by growth to 133.13. The target is local.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9193. A decline to 0.9175 and growth to 0.9193 are not excluded today. Then a new decline to 0.9166 could follow. There the correction should be over. After this correction, a new wave of growth to 0.9222 could start.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6688. Today the price could escape it downwards to 0.6652. And if the price breaks this level, a pathway to 0.6625 could open, from where the wave could extend to 0.6595. The target is local.
Brent
Brent has completed a link of decline to 77.50. A consolidation range is forming around this level today. The correction could then extend to 76.00. When this correction is over, growth to 79.72 is not excluded. The target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1955.31, and the market is forming a consolidation range above this level today. Then we expect a decline to 1944.70. And when this level also breaks, the wave might extend to 1921.70.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4035.0. Today a link of decline to 3990.0 could develop, followed by growth to 4074.0. And after the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 3888.0 could follow.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally beyond 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the US showed an increase in weekly Jobless Claims and the BEA revised Q4 GDP growth lower to 2.6% from 2.7%. Meanwhile, hot inflation data from Germany helps the Euro gather strength.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. The risk-positive market atmosphere and disappointing data releases from the US weigh on the USD.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,970
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 amid broad US Dollar weakness on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and rose toward 3.6% after US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.