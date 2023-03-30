Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0844. Extension of the range to the level of 1.0870 is not excluded. Next, we expect a decline to 1.0820, followed by a link of growth to 1.0844. After the price reaches this level, it could drop to 1.0800. And after this level breaks, the price could develop a structure of growth to 1.0770. The target is local.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.2316. We expect a link of decline to 1.2277 to develop. Then the price could grow to 1.2316 and drop to 1.2244. The target is local.

GBPUSD

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 132.60. A link of decline to 131.77 is not excluded, followed by growth to 133.13. The target is local.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9193. A decline to 0.9175 and growth to 0.9193 are not excluded today. Then a new decline to 0.9166 could follow. There the correction should be over. After this correction, a new wave of growth to 0.9222 could start.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6688. Today the price could escape it downwards to 0.6652. And if the price breaks this level, a pathway to 0.6625 could open, from where the wave could extend to 0.6595. The target is local.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent has completed a link of decline to 77.50. A consolidation range is forming around this level today. The correction could then extend to 76.00. When this correction is over, growth to 79.72 is not excluded. The target is local.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1955.31, and the market is forming a consolidation range above this level today. Then we expect a decline to 1944.70. And when this level also breaks, the wave might extend to 1921.70.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4035.0. Today a link of decline to 3990.0 could develop, followed by growth to 4074.0. And after the price reaches this level, a new wave of decline to 3888.0 could follow.

US500

