EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has corrected to 1.0818. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline to 1.0690 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards as well a pathway to a wave to 1.0550 should open. The target is local.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a correctional structure ending at 1.2320. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price escapes it downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2185 should start. The target is first. After the price reaches this level, a new structure of growth to 1.2255 should start developing.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 130.50. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway up to 131.66 should open. The target is first. Then a correction to 131.00 and growth to 132.80 should happen.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has corrected to 0.9136. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. We expect the price to escape it upwards and continue the wave to 0.9222, from where a structure of growth to 0.9242 might start developing.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.6690. Today the market is consolidating under this level. A wave of decline to 0.6595 should begin. Then a correction to 0.6677 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6588.
Brent
Brent has broken 75.95 upwards and continues developing the wave aiming at 79.70. After it reaches the level, a link of correction to 76.00 might follow. And then growth to 81.81 might happen.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1944.74. Today the market might correct to 1974.30. After the correction is over, a new wave of decline to 1921.60 should start, from where the structure might develop to 1870.20.
S&P 500
Today the stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 3999.0. The range might extend downwards to 3885.5. Then it might grow to 3966.0.
