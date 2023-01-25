EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair might demonstrate a structure of decline to 1.0835. Today the market has developed a structure of growth to 1.0892. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, the price might leap up to 1.0940. With an escape downwards, the wave of growth might continue to 1.0760.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed a new structure of decline to 1.2263. Today the market has developed an impulse of growth to 1.2313. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a structure of growth to 1.2368 may form, from where the wave might develop to 1.2455. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 1.2085 will open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 130.00. The range today might extend to 131.24. Then a wave of decline to 125.35 might start.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has performed a link of growth to 0.9273. Today a wave of decline to 0.9040 might start, and then growth to 0.9400 should follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.7111. After this level is reached,a wave of decline to 0.6875 should start.

Brent

Brent has performed a correction to 87.15. Another structure of decline to 85.45 might follow. Then the pair should grow to 90.30, from where the wave might extend to 93.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1917.15 and has developed a link of growth to 1939.59. Today the market continues developing a structure of decline to 1928.33. Practically the market continues developing a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, the price might grow to 1949.60. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1888.88 should open.

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4000.0. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 4050.0 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a wave of decline to 3855.5 should start. The goal is first.