EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.0529, EURUSD is still falling towards 1.0483. Later, the market may grow to return to 1.0530 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0462.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.2305, GBPUSD continues falling towards 1.2200. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1.2305 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2150.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has broken 129.88 downwards; right now, it is still falling to reach 128.95. Later, the market may correct to return to 129.88 and then start another decline with the target at 128.42.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking 0.9939 upwards, USDCHF is still growing towards 1.0004. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.9939 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.0050.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.6868. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.6960 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6800.

Brent

Brent completed the ascending impulse at 108.40; right now, it is correcting towards 104.60. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 111.20.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1860.22. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1889.80; if to the downside – start another decline to update the lows at 1815.50 and then resume growing towards 1900.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index continues trading downwards to reach 3832.3. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4069.4 and then resume falling with the target at 3697.8.