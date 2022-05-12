EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.0529, EURUSD is still falling towards 1.0483. Later, the market may grow to return to 1.0530 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0462.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having broken 1.2305, GBPUSD continues falling towards 1.2200. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1.2305 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2150.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has broken 129.88 downwards; right now, it is still falling to reach 128.95. Later, the market may correct to return to 129.88 and then start another decline with the target at 128.42.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After breaking 0.9939 upwards, USDCHF is still growing towards 1.0004. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.9939 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.0050.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.6868. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.6960 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6800.
Brent
Brent completed the ascending impulse at 108.40; right now, it is correcting towards 104.60. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 111.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1860.22. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1889.80; if to the downside – start another decline to update the lows at 1815.50 and then resume growing towards 1900.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues trading downwards to reach 3832.3. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4069.4 and then resume falling with the target at 3697.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.