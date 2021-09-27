EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD continues trading downwards; it has already completed the descending structure at 1.1700 along with the correction towards 1.1724. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1698 and then start a new correction towards 1.1707. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.1666.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still falling; it has already finished the descending structure at 1.3660 along with the correction towards 1.3696. Today, the pair may fall to reach 1.3639 and then start another correction to return to 1.3696. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3580.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the correction at 73.00. Possibly, the pair may start a new decline to break 72.60 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.30.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing one more ascending structure at 110.78, USDJPY is expected to correct and reach 110.15. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 110.40 and then resume falling with the target at 109.85.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is growing towards 0.9279. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9244 and then and resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9330.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed the descending structure at 0.7235 along with the correction towards 0.7288. Possibly, today the pair may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7220.
Brent
After completing the ascending wave at 79.02, Brent is consolidating there. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and start a new correction towards 77.30. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 81.25.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1750.00. Today, the metal may expand the range up to 1761.47 and then form a new descending structure to return to 1750.00. After that, the instrument resume trading upwards with the target at 1764.90 and then start another decline to reach 1726.40.
S&P 500
The S&P index has extended the correction towards 4486.0. Possibly, today the asset may start another decline to reach 4392.0 and then resume growing with the target at 4437.0.
