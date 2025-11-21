TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forecasting the week ahead: Focus remains on US data and ECB speakers

Forecasting the week ahead: Focus remains on US data and ECB speakers
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) finished the week with modest gains of 0.89% yet reached six-month highs of 100.39. Nonfarm Payroll figures, Federal Reserve speakers and fears of a possible bubble linked to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological stocks, kept the Dollar bid and pushed two of the major US equity indices to post weekly losses between 2% to 3.20%. Also, the minutes of the October’s Fed meeting hinted the division between FOMC members, keeping the December 9-10 meeting live.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value versus six currencies, is poised to end the week above the 100.00 threshold. The reopening of the US government would keep data flowing to the financial markets, with traders eyeing the release of the Producer Price Index for September on November 25, alongside Retail Sales and the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence. On November 26, traders would digest Durable Goods Orders for September and crucial Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 22, ahead of Thanksgiving. This along with Federal Reserve speakers crossing the wires ahead of the blackout period beginning on November 29, could dictate the fate of the markets.

EUR/USD refreshed two-week lows, treading water at around 1.1500, registering five consecutive trading days of losses. The Ifo Business Climate in Germany and ECB’s President Lagarde speech are due on November 24, followed by Consumer Confidence in France and Spain on November 25. Lagarde would hit the wires the following day. On November 27, Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence and Retail Sales on November 28.

Cable ended the week on a depressing tone, down over 0.60% near two-week lows beneath the 1.3100 figure. Market Participants are waiting for the Autumn Budget on November 26, and Nationwide Housing Prices for November, would be released on Friday 28 ahead of the weekend.

The newest government in Japan is beginning to feel the financial markets strength, yet the Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama threatened to intervene in the FX markets if the USD/JPY fails to trade supported by fundamentals. At the end the USD/JPY ended the week up by more than 1%. Bank of Japan Noguchi would cross the wires on November 26, while traders would eye the release of the Tokyo CPI. On November 26 the Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production figures and Retail Sales would update the economic outlook for the economy.

AUD/USD finished the week down over 1.23% as risk appetite deteriorated sponsored by NVDIA’s earnings report, and hawkish comment by Fed officials. Market players would eye the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on November 25, followed by the ANZ Business Confidence on November 26.

Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon

·         ECB’s Mario Cipollone, Elderson Christine Lagarde and Joachim Nagel, speak on November 24.

·         The ECB’s Sleijpen and Cipollone hit the wires on November 25.

·         The ECB’s Philip Lane and Christine Lagarde would take the stand on November 26.

·         The ECB’s Cipollone, Bank of England’s (BoE) Greene will grab the headlines by November 27, closing the week on November r28 with ECB’s Joachim Nagel.

Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies

·         The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets on November 26, followed by the press conference of the RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby, who would finish his term on November 30, succeeded by Dr. Anna Breman.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD extends is slide below the 1.1500 mark in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the upbeat November PMI data and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction, while the upbeat US PMI readings support the USD. 

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold recovers modestly from session lows but remains below $4,100 on Friday. Diminishing odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December and strong US PMI data help the US Dollar stay resilient and doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Bitcoin is retesting April levels, falling toward $80,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidations. Ethereum downtrend accelerates toward $2,500 as institutional investors exit. XRP extends its decline below $2.00, weighed down by decreasing retail demand.

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Risk assets sell off on AI valuation concerns and hawkish Fedspeak. US data in focus amidst a holiday-shortened week with low liquidity available. Dollar weakness hinges on improved risk appetite and weak data releases.

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple is extending its down leg below $2.00, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. Heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are supporting the sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers