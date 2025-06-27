Forecasting the upcoming week: US NFP and the ECB’s Forum might ignite volatility

There was no respite from the downside pressure around the US Dollar (USD) this week. Alleviating geopolitical concerns lent extra wings to the risk-associated universe, aided by fresh highs in US equities, while the perception that a dovish candidate will most likely succeed Chair Powell also added to the Greenback’s decline to multi-year troughs.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rapidly eroded the previous week’s gains and deepened further into the bearish territory, reaching new multi-year lows around the 97.00 neighbourhood. The Chicago PMI is due on June 30 alongside the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index. The final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI comes on July 1, followed by the always relevant ISM Manufacturing PMI, JOLTs Job Openings, the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, the Dallas Fed Services Index, Construction Spending figures and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications will be released on July 2, seconded by Challenger Job Cuts, the ADP Employment Change report, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. On July 3, the publication of the Nonfarm Payrolls takes centre stage, followed by the Unemployment Rate, Factory Orders, the final S&P Global Services PMI, Balance of Trade results, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Factory Orders, and the ISM Services PMI. US Markets will be closed on July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday.
EUR/USD concluded the first half of the year with strong gains north of the 1.1700 barrier, having advanced in every month since the start of 2025. Germany’s Retail Sales and the preliminary Inflation Rate are expected on June 30 while the ECB will begin its Forum on Central Banking in Sintra (Portugal). The German labour market report will be in the spotlight on July 1, followed by the final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in both Germany and the Euroland, the advanced Inflation Rate in the euro bloc and the ECB Forum on Central Banking. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area will be released on July 2, followed by the ECB Forum on Central Banking. On July 3 will come the final HCOB Services PMI in both Germany and the eurozone, followed by the ECB’s Accounts. Germany’s Factory Orders and the HCOB Construction PMI are due on July 4, along with EMU’s Producer Prices and the HCOB Construction PMI.
A humble drop on Friday did not prevent GBP/USD from closing the week on an upbeat note, surpassing the 1.3700 hurdle to hit highs not seen since October 2021. The final Q1 GDP Growth Rate is due on June 30, seconded by the Q1 Current Account results and Business Investment, Mortgage Approvals, the BoE’s Consumer Credit and M4 Money Supply figures. The Nationwide Housing Prices are expected on July 2, prior to the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. The BoE’s DMP survey comes on July 3 alongside the final S&P Global Services PMI. The S&P Global Construction PMI will be the only data release on the UK calendar on July 4.
The Japanese Yen remained bid throughout the week, sparking a weekly decline in USD/JPY to as low as the 143.70 zone. The preliminary Industrial Production readings are due on June 30, seconded by Housing Starts and Construction Orders. The important Tankan survey will be published on July 1 along with the final Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and the Consumer Confidence gauge. The usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will come on July 3 ahead of the final Jibun Bank Services PMI. Household Spending figures will close the weekly docket on July 4.
AUD/USD remained en route to close its fourth consecutive month of gains, managing to consolidate the breach above the 0.6500 level. The Private Sector Credit figures are expected on June 30, followed by Housing Credit and the Melbourne Institute’s Inflation Gauge. Commodity Prices and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI are due on July 1, while the Ai Group survey, preliminary Private House Approvals data, Building Permits and Retail Sales will all be out on July 2. On July 3, the final S&P Global Services PMI will be in the spotlight, seconded by Balance of Trade results.
Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon
- The Fed’s Bostic and Goolsbee will speak on June 30, alongside the ECB’s Lagarde.
- The Fed’s Powell is due to speak on July 1, followed by the BoJ’s Ueda, the BoE’s Bailey, and the ECB’s Lagarde.
- The ECB’s Lagarde speaks on July 2.
- The BoE’s Taylor will speak on July 3, seconded by the Fed’s Bostic.
- The BoE’s Bailey speaks on July 5.
Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies
- The National Bank of Poland (NBP) meets on July 2 (act. 5.25% vs. 5.25% exp.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.