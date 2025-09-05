The US Dollar (USD) accelerated its decline at the end of the week, weighed down by disheartening prints for US Nonfarm Payrolls in August (+22K jobs). The data did nothing but add further conviction to a most likely interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September 17-18 meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) set aside gains recorded in the previous week and ended this one with modest losses, always amid the ongoing consolidative theme in the lower end of its recent range. The New York Fed will publish its Consumer Inflation Expectations on September 8. On September 9, the NFIB Business Optimism Index is due, seconded by the Nonfarm Payrolls Annual Revision andthe API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due on September 10, prior to Producer Prices, Wholesale Inventories, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. The Infaltion Rate takes centre stage on September 11, ahead of the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims. The preliminary U-Mich Consumer Sentiment will wrap up the calendar on September 12.
Friday’s solid performance saw EUR/USD climb to five-week highs around 1.1750, always supported by the increasing selling pressure on the Greenback. Germany’s Balance of Trade results and Industrial Production prints will kickstart the domestic docket on September 8 alongside the Sentix Index. The final Inflation Rate in Germany will be released on September 12.
GBP/USD regained strong upside impulse on Friday, managing to close the week with decent gains after two consecutive pullbacks. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor is due on September 9. On September 12 comes the RICS House Price Balance, GDP figures, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.
USD/JPY plummeted to the 147.00 region on Friday, leaving the week practically unchanged from its previous one. Japan’s Current Account results are due on September 8, seconded by the final Q2 GDP Growth Rate, Bank Lending figures and the Eco Watchers Survey. Machine Tool Orders will come on September 9, while the Reuters Tankan Index, BSI Large Manufacturing index, Producer Prices, and the weekly Foreign Bond Investment data are all due on September 11. The final Industrial Production and Capacity Utilisation will be released on September 12.
AUD/USD advanced to multi-week tops and came within shouting distance of the 0.6600 hurdle. The final Building Permits and Private House Approvals are expected on September 8. The Westpac Consumer Confidence will be published on September 9 along with the NAB Business Confidence gauge. The Melbourne Institute’s Consumer Inflation Expectations are due on September 11.
Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon
- The ECB’s Montagner is due to speak on September 9.
- The ECB’s Buch will speak on September 10.
- The RBA’s Jones will speak on September 12.
Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies
- The ECB will meet on September 11 (2.00% act. vs. 2.00% exp.), as well as the CBRT (43.0% act. vs. 41.00% exp.).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
