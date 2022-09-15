The price of gasoline has been falling, utilities are another matter.
CPI and PPI Data from BLS, chart by Mish
Year-Over-Year Price Changes
- For consumers, the price of electricity is up 15.8 percent from a year ago. That is the largest 12-month increase since August 1981.
- For producers, the cost of electrical power is ups 12.2 percent from a year ago.
Month-Over-Month Price Changes
CPI and PPI Data from BLS, chart by Mish
- CPI: In the last three months ending in August, the cost of electricity has gone up 1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%.
- PPI: In the last three months ending in August, the cost of electricity was -0.2%, 2.6%, and 1.0%.
CPI Major Energy Components
CPI data from the BLS, chart by Mish
CPI Energy Component Changes
- Energy Aggregate: -5.0%
- Gasoline: -10.6%
- Natural Gas: 3.5%
- Electricity: 1.5%
CPI Energy Weights
- Energy: 8.782
- Gasoline 4.824
- Electricity 2.658
- Natural Gas 0.954
- Fuel Oil: 0.239
Although gasoline fell 10.6% in August, the overall energy drop was muted due to rising electrical and natural gas costs.
Utilities have been increasing prices regularly, mostly due to the rising price of natural gas.
September Natural Gas
Natural gas futures courtesy of Trading Economics, annotations by Mish
If the month were to end right here, the average price of natural gas seems roughly in line with the average price in August.
September Unleaded Gasoline
Gasoline futures courtesy of Trading Economics, annotations by Mish
Energy CPI Look Ahead for September
AAA has the unleaded price of gas at $3.70. A week ago it was $3.77 and a month ago $3.96.
Unfortunately, I do not have the price at the start of the month. I am guessing prices are down for the month an average of 5 percent. A bounce to the end of the month can easily take all of that away.
It's a bit too early to project, but as with August, the CPI will come down to rent, owners' equivalent rent (OER), and food once again.
If the price of gasoline spikes for any reason, the CPI might be very ugly in September.
Related Articles
- Producer Prices Decline 0.1 Percent With Goods Declining and Services Rising
- Stocks Hammered as CPI Rises a Mere 0.1 Percent More Than Expected
- Food Prices Surge Again in August, What's in Your Basket?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6800 despite weak Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is advancing towards 0.6800, picking up fresh bids despite the disappointing Australian employment data. The aussie cheers for more Chinese stimulus amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar struggles to find demand ahead of US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY regains 143.00 amid sluggish yields, Japan’s record deficit, US Retail Sales eyed
USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 143.35 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yen pair portrays the market’s rush towards the US dollar amid a lack of clarity and before the key US Retail Sales data for August. With this, the quote ignores the bond market's inaction.
Gold declines towards $1,690 on hawkish Fed bets, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price has shifted into a negative trajectory as the asset has slipped below Wednesday’s low at $1,693.67. The precious metal is declining towards $1,690.00 as bears are taking charge of soaring odds for a bumper rate hike by the Fed ahead.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB poised for a quick 12% run-up
Binance Coin price created a bullish structure shift in the second week of September, which is currently being tested. A resurgence of buyers coupled with a spike in bullish momentum is required for BNB to see its next leg-up.
Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.