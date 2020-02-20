- Fed officials optimistic about the US economy
- Inflation expected to regain 2% target over time
- Business sector improvement anticipated by board members
Fed officials, economists and staff were more optimistic about the US economy than suggested in the three most recent FOMC statements where economic activity was described as rising at a moderate pace in October and December and a modest one in January.
In the minutes from the January 28-29 meeting the participant noted that the risk outlook for the economy had improved since the December 10-11 FOMC. The minutes highlighted a “cautious optimism” about the business sector which saw investment spending fall to nearly flat in the second half. Staff assessments also observed that downside risks had diminished.
In addition to the ten voting board members, five alternate members, and three non-voting Fed presidents there are well over 75 economic, technical and support staff in attendance at these policy meetings.
A number of members expressed concerns about the economic effects of the corona virus on China and the world economy.
Though the mainland health crisis was not mentioned in the FOMC statement from the January meeting, concrete details being lacking at the time, Chairman Jerome Powell covered it in the press conference following and in last week’s Congressional testimony. In the House he said the Fed was “carefully monitoring the situation, and that, “We have to resist the temptation to speculate on this.”
Most participants said they expected inflation to move towards the bank’s 2% target for the core PCE rate. A few officials said they thought there had been a “modest step up in price changes in 2019.
However, this looking forward to the eventual return of symmetric 2% inflation has been the bank’s long-standing rhetorical position. In fact the core PCE target has been observed almost entirely in the breech. Over the past ten years, 120 months, the rate has been above the 2% target in just 5 months, at target in 10 for a total of 15 months or 12.5%. Inflation has been below target for 87.5% of the time, 105 months.
Reuters
The Fed’s own economic projections released in December anticipate no rate changed this year and one increase in 2021.
Market perceptions differ pricing in about two 0.25% cuts by year end. The CME FedWatch gives a 25.4% change of at least a 25 basis point cut by the April 20 FOMC, rising to 44.6% in June, 57.4% in July, 69.3% in September 72.9% in November and 83% by the December 20 meeting.
CME Group
The estimates of the futures markets tend to be volatile and it is possible that some of these odds are based on the unknown but dangerous potential from the Chinese epidemic.
American equity averages were higher on Wednesday with the DJIA gaining 0.4%, 115.84 points to 29.348.03 and the S&P 500 adding 15.86 points, 0.47% to 3,386.15.
Treasury rates were unchanged with the 2-year at 1.43% and the 10-year at 1.58%.
The dollar was higher on the day Wednesday closing at 1.0795 versus the euro the best for the US currency since April 2017 and 111.24 against the yen, its highest since early last May.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate
AUD/USD fails to cheer an increase in Employment Change. The pair declines to 0.6678 after flashing the intra-day low of 0.6668 as Australia’s employment data disappoints Aussie traders on early Thursday.
USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00
USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.
Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead
Gold prices decline to $1,606 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since March 2013 the previous day but failed to hold onto gains due to the overbought RSI conditions.
WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API
WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the API.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.