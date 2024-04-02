Five fundamentals: Markets ready for fireworks with Powell, full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls

- The first week of April is packed with top-tier US releases culminating in Nonfarm Payrolls.
- Easter Monday's super-strong ISM Manufacturing PMI starts the week with a risk-off mood.
- Fed Chair Powell's speech is set to add to volatility.
Only one Easter Egg – a critical inflation indicator showed some moderation, but two other events over the long weekend proved adverse for markets. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), sounded somewhat hawkish – and he gets to speak again on Wednesday. In addition, the first significant release of the week on Easter Monday set a downbeat tone.
Here are five fundamentals for the week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Monday, 14:00 GMT. The ISM Manufacturing PMI has already been released, but it is worth mentioning. Government subsidies in the industrial sector have finally created optimism among purchasing managers in that part of the economy. The foward-looking indicator topped 50 – the threshold separating expansion and contraction – for the first time since 2022.
The news sent US 10-year yields to the recent peak above 4.30% and the Greenback up. It weighed on stocks and held back the Gold rally. The indicator shapes expectations for the next releases this week.
JOLTS Job Openings
Tuesday, 14:00 GMT. While the data is for February – contrary to Nonfarm Payrolls which is for March – hiring levels in America's labor market are closely watched by the Fed. After hitting 8.86 million in January, a small drop to 8.74 is on the cards for February. That may be an underestimation, as the job market has often surprised investors in the past two years.
Any outcome above nine million would trigger further US Dollar strength, while only a drop toward 8.5 million would provide some relief. A worsening labor market would change the Fed's mind faster than anything else.
ISM Services PMI
Wednesday, 14:00 GMT. After the super-hot ISM Manufacturing PMI, investors may expect fresh strength in the larger services sector. The employment component is of importance here, as a hint toward Friday's jobs report.
The release comes before Powell speaks, and may cause significant jitters in nervous markets. The economic calendar points to stability in March – a score close to the 52.6 points recorded in February. A dip toward 50 would cheer markets and weigh on the Greenback, while any increase would worry stocks and Gold.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell´s speech
Wednesday, 16:10. The world's most powerful central banker goes to California to speak at Stanford University. On Friday, he talked about keeping rates for longer if high inflation persists – but did not mention cutting them this year. It is essential to note that it was a panel discussion, and Powell was not asked about reductions to borrowing costs.
Bond markets are unsure about a rate cut in June:
Target rate probabilities for June 2024. Source: CME Group.
With more data at hand, he will likely mention cuts, but perhaps signal that June is too soon. That would strengthen the US Dollar.
Any mention of the labor market is also critical. By midday on Wednesday, Powell may have already received Nonfarm Payrolls figures. Even if he is not privy to the information, markets may perceive any remarks as a hint. Fears of a downturn would boost Gold and stocks, while weighing on the Greenback. Reiterating that the job market is tight would do the opposite.
Nonfarm Payrolls
Friday, 12:30 GMT.
Friday, 12:30 GMT. The "King of forex indicators" is set to show a moderate increase of 200,000 jobs in March after the 275,000 advance seen in February. Leading indicators and Powell's speech will help shape expectations.
The headline number will likely dominate the initial reaction, while any surprise in wage data would impact markets afterward. Average Hourly Earnings are set to rise by 0.3% MoM and 4.1% YoY.
As mentioned earlier, any rapid deterioration in the labor market would cause the Fed to change course and shift its tone to cutting rates sooner – even if inflation is high. A drop to 150,000 jobs gained or lower would trigger wild action.
Conversely, another positive surprise, such as an increase of 250,000 positions, would boost the US Dollar, weigh on Gold, and trigger a mixed reaction in stocks. While companies prefer lower rates, they need customers with money in their pockets.
Nonfarm Payrolls have surprised to the upside more often than not.
Nonfarm Payrolls. Source: FXStreet
Closing thoughts
The first week of the month tends to be very busy, and volatility will likely be high. I recommend trading with care.
To get an indication if Powell's speech – or one by any other Fed member – is hawkish or dovish, sign up our Fed Tracker. It's free.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. The ISM Services PMI came in worse than expected and weighed on the USD despite the upbeat ADP employment figures.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.2650 following a quiet European session. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness following the disappointing PMI data and improving risk mood helps the pair gather momentum on Wednesday.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Ethereum consolidates after decline as Coinbase analysts raise concerns about “hidden risks” of restaking
Ethereum's price has been consolidating since the recent crypto market correction weakened the bullish sentiments of traders. Coinbase analysts have warned of the risks that restaking protocols carry.
Eurozone inflation drop is encouraging, but don’t expect an April rate cut
Inflation in the eurozone came in lower than expected at 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February. Core inflation also fell from 3.1 to 2.9%. This better-than-expected reading boosts chances of ECB rate cuts.