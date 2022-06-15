Key highlights
Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to deliver the biggest U.S. interest-rate hike in decades, along with forecasts for heftier rate hikes this year, their best guesses for how quickly inflation could subside, and at what cost to jobs. Fed watchers expect a rate hike of 0.75 percentage point, the first such increase since 1994.
The Bank of Japan's resolve to defend its yield cap faces attack from investors betting the central bank could give in to global market forces, opening up a slim chance for a near-term tweak in its policy. While few expect the bank to make a change on Friday to its policy of yield curve control, which guides the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond around 0%, sharp falls in the yen currency are making some lawmakers anxious.
European Central Bank's policymakers were holding a rare, unscheduled meeting today to discuss a blowout in borrowing costs for some euro zone nations, fanning speculation the bank may be gearing to act to calm markets. Yields of bonds issued by Italy and other debt-laden nations have risen sharply since the ECB flagged a series of rate hikes last Thursday and wound down a debt-buying programme in the face of soaring inflation.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.9850 and traded within the range of 77.98-78.08. The pair closed the day at 78.07 levels. The persistent foreign fund outflows, strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on investor sentiments. Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to deliver the biggest U.S. interest-rate hike in decades. A lot would depend on the dot plot and inflation projections as it would reveal where the Fed members see the terminal Fed funds rate. Fed Chair Powell's tone in the post policy press conference will be crucial. If the Fed indicates that it is willing to go all out to tame inflation, Dollar strength may continue. The bar though for the Fed to sound more hawkish than what the market is already expecting is quite high. If the Fed sticks to its earlier stance and delivers only a 50bps hike, it would result in massive unwinding of long Dollar positions and short covering in US treasuries.
Global currency updates
Emergency meeting by ECB has helped the EURUSD pair stabilize its earlier losses. Additionally, ECB President Christine Lagarde is also up for a speech that may support the pair's gain. The GBPUSD pair has turned north and managed to erase a portion of its weekly losses. The renewed dollar weakness ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements fuels the pair's rebound, but Brexit-related jitters could limit the upside in the near term. The USDJPY pair has come off from its highs of 135 and is trading at 134.52. However, the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of Japan will continue to weigh on the Japanese currency.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields pulled back ahead of the Federal Reserve’s key monetary policy announcement. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slid to 3.36%, having notched an 11-year high of 3.498% yesterday. Traders had initially been looking for a 50 bps interest rate hike, but in light of the red hot inflation print, the market is now pricing a more than 95% chance of a 75 bps increase, the biggest since 1994, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Domestic bond market traded almost sideways as India 10-Year Bond yield closed the day at 7.592%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 switched between gains and losses and closed with a cut today, amid a mixed trend across global markets as investors awaited the outcome of a key Fed meeting. Sensex and Nifty 50 fail to hold on to gains and closed the day in red with a loss of -0.29% and -0.25% respectively. Losses in IT, consumer durable, metal and realty shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in auto and pharma stocks kept the downside in check.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Fed Interest Rate Decision."
US Stock futures rose ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, while European markets advanced after the European Central Bank called a meeting to address bond-market disruption. The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, and is expected to take aggressive action on interest rates in a bid to rein in inflation.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!