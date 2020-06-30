Federal Reserve Chairman Powell CARES Act Testimony: Can he invigorate the risk trade?

- Opening US economy happened sooner than Fed expected.
- Hiring and spending gains more rapid than bank’s projections.
- The push to reopen the economy harbors its own risks.
- Optimistic testimony could help revive the risk trade.
In testimony prepared for the House Financial Services Committee Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the recovery in the US economy has happened faster than the central bank anticipated.
Mr. Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will speak on Capitol Hill on Tuesday in a quarterly appearance required by the coronavirus relief legislation. His remarks were published on the Fed website on Monday.
“While recent economic data offer some positive signs, we are keeping in mind that more than 20 million Americans have lost their job,” noted Mr. Powell’s statement.
Fed actions
The Fed cut the fed funds upper target rate to 0.25% on March 15 before the first initial claims data almost two weeks later showed the extent of the layoffs that have since risen to almost 50 million.
Fed funds rate
“We expect to maintain interest rates at this level until we are confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve our maximum-employment and price-stability goals.”
The Fed also inaugurated a $2.3 trillion loan program for companies and local governments and a $750 billion bond purchase program among others to backstop the economy through the pandemic.
Congress provided more than $450 billion to the Treasury to defray losses in the Fed’s emergency lending program.
“Output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels. The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus,” said the Fed Chairman in his written remarks.
Markets
The increase in coronavirus cases though not in fatalities in a number of American states has prompted a mild risk-aversion rise in the US dollar. From its post-pandemic panic low in the second week of June the dollar has gained in all major pairs.
If Mr. Powell can be more optimistic than he was two weeks ago in his Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress on June 16 and 17 currency traders may be able to clip the same risk discount coupon at use in the stock market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looking to regain 0.6900 post-RBA's Debelle
AUD/USD holds the higher ground and looks to regain 0.6900 following RBA Debelle's speech. Upbeat China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI and risk-on market profile underpin the sentiment around the aussie dollar. Focus shifts to US data, Powell's testimony.
USD/JPY attempting another run towards 108.00 amid risk-on mood
USD/JPY caught a fresh bid over the last hour and heads back towards the 108 handle, underpinned by a risk-on rally in the Asian equities and US stock futures. Upbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMI offsets coronavirus concerns and adds to a better market mood.
Gold eyes biggest quarterly price gain since 2016
Gold is on track to end the second quarter with a 12.4 gain. A double-digit quarterly gain was last seen in the first quarter of 2016. Aggressive easing by central banks seems to have boded well for gold.
WTI: Bulls target $41 mark amid a potential bull flag
WTI is consolidating Monday’s nearly $2.5 recovery rally, as the bears continue to guard the 40.00 barrier in Asia this Tuesday. The retreat remains limited by the risk-on market mood.
US Conference Board June Consumer Confidence: Modest improvement
Consumer confidence expected to continue recovery in June. Retail sales, durable goods, personal spending reversed April collapse. Improving economic statistics vie with the pandemic for market influence.