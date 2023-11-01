Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pulls no punches, USD set to extend gains on open door to rate hikes

- The Federal Reserve has left rates unchanged for the second time, as expected.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell insisted the Fed could still hike after a long pause.
- Rejecting a recession adds to the hawkish tone.
- A risk-off mood will likely further boost the US Dollar.
It ain't over until the most powerful man says so – the Federal Reserve (Fed) has left rates unchanged for a second time in a row, but refuses to throw the towel on further moves. Markets do not like it.
The last rate hike was in July, completing a cumulated increase of 5.25%. While the Fed acknowledges the ongoing effect of past moves, it says it is unsure whether interest rates are restrictive enough. Investors prefer certainty, and that is only one of the reasons to worry.
What Fed Chair Jerome Powell is confident about is growth, which it describes as strong, and about the odds of a recession – it is not on the table. Another thing that the Fed rejects is cutting interest rates. Markets see accommodation coming in June 2024, but that is not on the radar for the central bank.
What about tightening via higher yields? The Fed's statement includes a nod to the impact of elevated returns on long-term Treasuries to its policymaking. Higher mortgage rates choke households and reduce the need for further hikes. However, that acknowledgment remained minimal in Powell's comments – only one factor out of many.
The Fed will receive four more critical data points leading to its final decision of the year – two inflation reports and two Nonfarm Payrolls, the first on Friday. That gives Powell room to wait and see, leaving the door open to any decision. Powell mentioned that fact as another reason to expect further uncertainty.
In the short term, the Fed's hawkish tone has been priced into the US Dollar ahead of the event, so further Greenback gains seem limited. However, the world's reserve currency still has room to rise – until the data convinces markets and the Fed to change course.
Fed holds policy rate steady, Chairman Powell speaks on policy outlook – LIVE
The US Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% as widely expected. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the policy outlook and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.
EUR/USD stays near 1.0550 after Fed leaves interest rate unchanged
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in negative territory at around 1.0550 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged and limits the pair's upside as Powell speaks on outlook.
GBP/USD fluctuates below 1.2150 as focus shifts to Fed Chairman Powell
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.2150 and declined toward 1.2100. The US Dollar holds its ground following the Fed's decision to stand pat on policy. Investors keep a close eye on Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the outlook.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."