Buckle up – the next 24 hours will be a busy one for investors! U.S. retail sales, Canadian inflation, Australian jobs and New Zealand GDP numbers are scheduled for release but the main event will be the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. Liftoff is coming with the Fed expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018. Their plan to tighten monetary policy is widely anticipated – in fact in early February, the consensus was for 50bp hike. That was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and while inflationary pressures have intensified since then, the uncertainty is just too great for the Fed to raise interest rates that aggressively. Still, tomorrow’s hike will be the first of a series of interest rate adjustments as the market is pricing in more than 150bp of tightening this year. U.S. assets from the dollar to stocks and bond yields are rising across the board ahead of FOMC which tells us that investors expect gradual tightening from the central bank.
If you are interested in trading tomorrow, there are 3 tradable events. The first is retail sales which will help to set the stage for FOMC. Job growth has been very strong but economists are looking for consumer spending to slow after rising strongly at the start of the year. If retail sales rises more than expected and we think it should given higher food and energy costs and strong job growth, the U.S. dollar should extend its gains with USD/JPY headed towards 119. If retail sales miss expectations, rising less than 0.4% in February, the dollar should fall on profit taking as investors worry about demand dampening further in March as prices increase.
At 2pm NY time, the Federal Reserve delivers it monetary policy announcement – at that time we’ll learn how much interest rates are increased and how the Fed sees inflation and growth in quarters ahead. Four times a year, the central bank releases its economic projections and dot plot. In March we are looking for CPI forecasts to be revised upwards, growth forecast to be revised downwards and the unemployment rate projection to remain unchanged. The Fed Funds rate forecast should increase significantly with Federal Reserve Presidents favoring faster tightening. All of this SHOULD be positive for the greenback as it signals an ongoing desire to tighten and a willingness to do so aggressively once Russian-Ukraine tensions ease.
The dollar’s initial knee jerk move may not have much legs before Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference at 2:30pm NY time. Investors will be laser focused on his guidance and how much clarity he gives on the central bank’s policy direction. The main question is how concerned he is about the recent increase in price pressures and the need to plow forward with tightening despite the uncertainty in growth. If Powell remains steadfastly hawkish, U.S. yields will extend their gains, creating more demand for U.S. dollars. However if there is any reluctance in his words, the dollar could sink quickly and aggressively.
Weaker than expected German investor confidence did not stop investors from buying the oversold euro. The drop in oil prices and rise in stocks helped to encourage euro short covering. Sterling also rallied as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.1%. The New Zealand dollar ticked up on stronger service sector PMI. The Australian dollar lagged behind as lockdowns in Australia raise concerns about the impact on Australian growth. Canadian dollar traders looked ahead to CPI, shrugging off the decline in oil. Inflationary pressures are rising across the globe and according to the IVEY PMI report, prices ticked up in February.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.