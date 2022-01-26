LIVE analysis from Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung as he explains the two-way price action seen after the release of the January 2022 statement from the FOMC and subsequent press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed left interest rates on hold as expected by gave the necessary signal for rates to rise in March. Details on balance sheet plans were light and the surprise comment was that Powell did not rule out raising rates at every FOMC meeting (note there are 7 more meetings in 2022).

The option to raise rates more aggressively saw the US Dollar and yields spike higher and put stock futures, major currency pairs, and gold futures under pressure.