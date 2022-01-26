LIVE analysis from Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung as he explains the two-way price action seen after the release of the January 2022 statement from the FOMC and subsequent press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The Fed left interest rates on hold as expected by gave the necessary signal for rates to rise in March. Details on balance sheet plans were light and the surprise comment was that Powell did not rule out raising rates at every FOMC meeting (note there are 7 more meetings in 2022).
The option to raise rates more aggressively saw the US Dollar and yields spike higher and put stock futures, major currency pairs, and gold futures under pressure.
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on hawkish Powell comments, trades below 1.1250
EUR/USD extended its daily slide during FOMC Chairman Powell's press conference and fell to its lowest level in more than a month below 1.1250. Reflecting the renewed dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis at 96.50.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell into the negative territory below 1.3500. The greenback seems to be capitalizing on FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks, causing the pair to continue to edge lower.
Gold bears sink their teeth into the market on hawkish Powell pivot
At $1,817.59, gold is moving towards the close and down some 1.65% after falling from a $1,850.11 high to test a low of $1,814.98. The drop came on the back of a hawkish twist at the Federal Reserve event on Wednesday.
Cryptos to enjoy 20% upswing
BTC generated a significant amount of buying during the early NY trading session, pushing higher by more than 5%. Likewise, ETH has rallied over 24% from the weekly lows. XRP continues to lag BTC and ETH in performance, but a rally of its own is likely to develop very soon.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 earnings beat but shares drop 6%
Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings for Q4 after the close on Wednesday. Earnings per share came in at $2.54 versus the average estimate of $2.26. Revenue was $17.72 billion versus estimates for $16.35 billion.