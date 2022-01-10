Fault lines widening in US data,
US Wages
Remain stubbornly firm above pre-Covid rates of growth.
THIS IS IMPORTANT: There is now clear evidence of a wages-inflation spiral having gotten underway.
This is exactly the economic worst case scenario and suggests my already alarming forecasts for Fed rate hikes may well be exceeded. We could see a Fed Funds Rate of above 2% this year.
BREAKING NEWS: Australian Building Permits rose 3.6% last month, but this is after collapsing a staggering 13.6% previously. A disappointing rebound, if any at all to speak of. Down 10% over the past two months.
US Jobs Growth
Sinking fast. We have to understand that the flow through effects of Omicron will be substantial. While we can look to a shorter time horizon that Delta, it is still of a degree that can cause further permanent damage to the US economy.
US Consumer Credit
The problem here, is that this may well represent Americans going into greater debt just to tread water. Consumer credit growth has remained stubbornly firm above pre-Covid normal levels and could even be headed to a new high.
US Un-employment
There may be jobs on offer, but few seem that interested. The impact of Covid has been profound in terms of how people want to mange their lives going forward. If they have the finances, why not stay home and sidestep most of the danger of this period. The improvement in the un-employment number is good to see, not quite back to pre-Covid but close. Yet, it is how it is more about the withdrawal of workers that is troubling.
Euro Area Inflation
We have seen a massive shift in upward momentum over the past year. This may begin to wane at some time, but considerable damage is already in place.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit post-pandemic high, as ECB’s Schnabel, Lane raise concerns over energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes
GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.
Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week
Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.