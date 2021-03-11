False breakout trading using these 3 proven steps that nobody tells you [Video]

False breakout could be intimidating to majority of retail traders yet it is one of the most profitable and popular trading techniques that professional traders use every day to profit from the market. While majority of the retail traders try many ways to avoid false breakout, they seldom use the false breakout trading strategy to their advantage to profit from the trapped traders.
In this video, you will find out how to use false breakout trading like a professional with these three proven steps and to profit from the market. Low risk entries could be initiated via either pullback trading or breakout trading. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
1:23 Market recap.
-
3:23 Trade review.
-
5:59 First thing.
-
9:20 Second - Supply vs demand to determine direction bias.
-
10:00 Wyckoff law Effort vs Result.
-
11:30 Third thing - Confirmation.
-
15:23 Current stock market outlook.
