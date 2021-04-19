USD/EUR is the dominant currency to EUR/USD as 17 EUR pips actually trade in relation to a far higher range number for USD/EUR. EUR/USD Vs USD/EUR however still maintains a 2 pip differential from USD to ECB interest rates. Which means nothing unless trading to perfection was the key issue.
USD/GBP Vs GBP/USD is balanced by USD/GBP but only by 33 pips. USD/GBP beats GBP/USD by 4 pips. Overall, GBP/USD is defined as nearly a perfectly balanced currency pair.
Daily trades affords a decent range to allow USD/GBP and GBP/USD to trade within range contexts. The word balanced may replace to define GBP/USD as neutral as it lives and trades within neutrality. GBP/USD is opposite its counterpart EUR/USD as EUR is miles off balance.
USD/AUD Vs AUD/USD contains a 25 pip differential and the differential favors AUD/USD to trade in lower ranges than USD/AUD.
USD/NZD Vs NZD/USD is a beautiful currency arrangement as NZD/USD trades almost exactly 1/2 USD/NZD. The balamce between USD/NZD and NZD/USD is correct and highly stable.
CAD/USD Vs USD/CAD differential contains 25 pips and favors CAD/USD. USD/CAD is dominated by USD/CAD and dictates daily price moves. USD/CAD is clearly the better trade pair to GBP/USD as GBP/USD is balanced while USD/CAD is off its balance.
Why USD/CAD overall is Canada offers a beautiful system of interest rates as USD/CAD was formed as a market traded currency pair. CAD is one of the very few market oriented currency pairs to remain today. Overall, USD/CAD should maintain constant as a trade able currency pair.
EUR/USD
1.2030 to 1.1907.
GBP/USD
1.3927 Vs 1.3785.
AUD/USD
0.7780 to 0.7702.
NZD/USD
0.7187 to 0.7114.
USD/CAD
1.2562 to 1.2437.
EUR/USD achieved daily highs, short. GBP/USD fasiled to achieve daily highs.
AUD/USD exceeded daily highs by 4 pips, short with a 4 pip free money bonus.
NZD/USD exceeded daily highs by 9 pips, short with a 9 pip free money bonus.
USD/CAD ranged about 30 pips.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
