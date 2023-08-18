The global selloff intensified yesterday, after the FOMC minutes released Wednesday highlighted that the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to see significant risks to inflation. And if that’s not enough, Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow printed an eye-popping growth forecast of 5.8% for Q3 on Wednesday, up from 5% printed a day before. We see some respite in the US 2-year yield that bounced lower from the 5% mark earlier in the week, and the 10-year yield spiked above 4.30% before falling back to 4.25% this morning. But the selling spree in global bond markets continue, as the US dollar continues strengthening against major peers.
And note the upcoming changes in US Treasury bond and T-bill issuance may further weigh on US bond valuations, and market liquidity.
In this context, this simultaneous selloff in stocks and bonds indicates that the market liquidity is well draining and Bitcoin, which is a gauge of market liquidity, slumped more than 7% yesterday and traded close to the $25K level.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
