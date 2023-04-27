US stocks are trading notably higher Thursday as investors look through decidedly disappointing macroeconomic releases and instead focus on a step-down in near-term risks associated with the debt ceiling and more resilient prints from Mega-cap Tech.
A large number of tax receipts on April 25th, and the House passage of legislation to raise the debt limit, are likely both serving to lower some risks tied to the Debt limit incrementally. Price action in rates indicates some risk relief as 10-year US Treasury yields are up over 10 bps.
And much to the dismay of practitioners of efficient market hypothesis, this relief' is coming at the same time that we are receiving a stagflation-like combination of major macroeconomic data.
While the bluesy GDP print will be welcome news in Fed circles, where monetary policy explicitly aims for below-trend growth, the hotter-than-expected price growth accompanying Thursday's update won't be welcome.
Encouragingly, though, inventory was the primary drag source (230bp). At the same time, consumption growth accelerated to +3.7%, lending some support to the notion that the freight recession we are seeing from UPS this week is tied to an inventory destocking trend more than reflecting any decline in consumer demand. So indeed, every cloud has a silver lining.
We will find out next Friday when April Payrolls are reported, but weekly jobless claims fell 16k this week -- an encouraging trend for a data point that had been moving up.
Beyond the macro data and news flows today lies resilient earnings -- particularly in Mega-cap Tech.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY eases below 134.00 ahead of BoJ Ueda's debut policy announcement
USD/JPY is on the back foot below 134.00, having failed to extend the previous day’s recovery moves after hot Japanese inflation data. Tokyo Consumer Price Index beat estimates with 3.5% YoY in April. The pair awaits new BoJ Governor Ueda's first policy announcement.
AUD/USD marches towards previous support near 0.6650
AUD/USD stays on the front foot around 0.6640 as it defends the previous day’s gains after bouncing off a six-week low. In doing so, the Aussie pair approaches the support-turned-resistance line stretched from early March, forming part of the previous bullish channel.
Gold defends US GDP inflicted loss, Fed inflation clues eyed
Gold price fades late Thursday’s corrective bounce off the weekly low as it drops to $1,986 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The precious metal keeps the previous day’s downside bias intact, mainly propelled by the United States' growth, inflation and employment figures.
PEPE might emerge as the meme coin savior if this rumor ends up being true
PEPE coin triggered the meme coin hype after a very long time when it launched on April 17. The sudden upsurge in investment and general interest in the cryptocurrency made it seem like such coins might command the market for the next couple of days.
Bank of Japan Preview: New governor but old policy Premium
It’s an end of an era for the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as new Governor Kazuo Ueda takes the helm during the two-day April monetary policy review meeting, ending this Friday, April 28. The policy decision will be announced at around 03:00 GMT, followed by Ueda’s press conference at 06:30 GMT.