EURUSD faces some bearish price action for the last two months. We can see three waves down, but an extended and sharp third wave suggests that this is an ongoing bearish five-wave impulse for wave C of a higher degree flat correction. So, more weakness is in view for wave 5 after a pullback up into wave 4 that can find new sellers at current 1.0790-1.0830 area.
EURUSD is coming higher on the intraday basis as expected, up into wave (c) of 4 which is now trading at 1.0780-1.08 resistance. It's an ideal zone for a new turn down, ideally into a fifth wave to 1.06 or even 1.05 in weeks ahead, while the price should remain below 1.0968. Why 1.0968= because what was wave 2 low, and wave 4 should not overlap it. These are always important, to know where are we wrong and can adjust any trades accordingly.
We talked about EURUSD in our latest live webinar recorded on June 6th. Watch it below:
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.