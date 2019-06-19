EUR/USD Forecast: Fearful of the Fed after being downed by Draghi
The Draghi show has stolen the show from the Fed. EUR/USD has been struggling to recover from the dovish words of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. The central banker has said that if the outlook does not improve, the ECB will need to take additional measures such as cutting interest rates – sending the euro plunging.
The Frankfurt-based institution will analyze the inflation prospects in the coming weeks and prepare a plan. Draghi steps down in around four months and has a chance to leave his mark.
GBP/USD Forecast: Three short-lived reasons to rise that may preclude the next fall
Why did GBP/USD rise? Here are three reasons accompanied by
1) Politics: Corbyn nearing a second referendum but Johnson increasing his lead
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has reportedly been moving toward supporting a second EU Referendum. This is not the first time that the media has been touting these reports, but perhaps growing pressure has finally moved the arguably euro-skeptic leader toward this view.
2) OK inflation but the BOE may drop its hawkish bias
Britain's Consumer Price Index for May stood at 2% – exactly the Bank of England's target. It did not fall below the mark as some had feared. The publication has sent GBP/USD higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200
As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms
The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.