European stock market indices - Elliott Wave trading strategies: Taking profits on DAX 40 [Video]

Stock market index News & analysis 2022: Elliott Wave DAX 40, FTSE, STOXX 50 EURUSD (Forex).
Euro indices overview: DAX & Eurostock Elliott Wave triangle intermediate wave E of (4) completed.
Video chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
03:32 EURO STOXX 50.
06:01 UK100 / FTSE 100.
10:57 Forex EURUSD.
European indices Elliott Wave counts:
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Unclear.
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
DAX 40 Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
FOREX EURUSD Wave (iv) of a).
Euro trading strategies:
EURUSD, waiting for next trade set up.
DAX & EuroStock: Long on Indices.
